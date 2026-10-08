ZP CEO urges workers to stay in villages

CH NEWS, CHITRADURGA Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr. S. Akash urged rural workers not to migrate to other towns for employment due to drought. He encouraged them to work in their own villages under the ‘VB-G RAM G’ scheme and achieve financial stability. On Thursday, Dr. Akash inspected lake rejuvenation works being carried out under the scheme in B.G. Kere, Konasagara, Tumkuralahalli, Nagasamudra, Chikkerahalli and Hangal Gram Panchayat limits in Molakalmuru taluk. During the inspection, he verified workers’ online attendance through the NMMS mobile app. He also checked job cards and bank passbooks to confirm whether wages were being credited regularly. Interacting with workers, Dr. Akash said an employment guarantee of 125 days per family was being provided in a financial year. A uniform daily wage of Rs. 382 had been fixed for both men and women without gender discrimination. He urged people to make full use of individual works available under the scheme. He also directed workers who had not completed e-KYC for their job cards to complete the process immediately. Officials were instructed to provide drinking water and shade at work sites and ensure timely payment of wages. Molakalmuru Taluk Panchayat EO Hanumanthappa, Taluk Assistant Director (MGNREGA) Ganesh, Zilla Panchayat ADPC Mohan Kumar, Taluk Technical Coordinator Dinesh, IEC Coordinator Devaraj, MIS Coordinator Madhusudan, TAEs, BFTs and Kayaka Mitras were present during the inspection. HIGHLIGHTS • Avoid town migration using VB-G RAM G scheme • Guarantee of 125 days employment offered • Uniform daily wage fixed at Rs 382 • Mandatory e-KYC completion for job cards • Strict site facilities for drinking water • Online attendance verified via NMMS app