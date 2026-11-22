GADAG: Food safety officials have sealed the Kantara Hotel near Tipu Sultan Circle and the Kalyani Trading Company savoury powder factory in Gadag for allegedly violating food safety regulations and ignoring official closure orders.

The action against the hotel followed a surprise inspection, led by State Food Commission Chairman Dr. H. Krishna. During the inspection, officials reportedly found meat stored in the same freezer as vegetarian food items, including dal and ice cream. Expired meat was also found, while the kitchen lacked basic hygiene standards.

Officials further observed that kitchen workers were not wearing masks or caps and that medical examinations had not been conducted for the staff. Following the inspection, Dr. Krishna imposed a fine of ₹25,000 and directed the hotel management to close the establishment for 24 hours to clean the kitchen and rectify the violations.

Hotel kept operating

However, the hotel allegedly continued operations without paying the fine or complying with the closure order. Food safety officials subsequently sealed the premises. They said another inspection would be conducted after 48 hours and permission to reopen would depend on compliance with the required standards.

Factory sealed too

Meanwhile, Kalyani Trading Company’s savoury powder factory in the Gadag Industrial Area was also sealed. Officials had earlier collected samples of chilli powder, chillies, cooking oil and salt for laboratory testing and directed the unit to remain closed until the reports were received. The factory was allegedly operating before the test results arrived.

The action highlights the need for hotels and food manufacturing units to follow hygiene and food safety requirements to protect public health.