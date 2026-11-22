BENGALURU: The 54th Annual Conference of the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI 2026) concluded on Sunday at Aldovia Resorts and Convention in Devanahalli, Bengaluru. The four-day conference, held from November 19 to 22, brought together diabetes specialists, doctors, researchers, nurses and educators from across India and abroad to discuss developments in diabetes research, prevention and treatment.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh, inaugurated the conference on November 20 as the Chief Guest. Karnataka Minister for Greater Bengaluru Development Krishna Byre Gowda and Bangalore Rural MP Dr. C.N. Manjunath were also present as Chief Guests.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Jitendra Singh appreciated Organising Secretary Dr. L. Sreenivasa Murthy for his efforts in planning and organising the conference. He also praised the organising committee for bringing together experts from different fields.

Organised under the leadership of Dr. L. Sreenivasa Murthy and Organising Chairperson Dr. K.M. Prasanna Kumar, the conference featured more than 200 scientific sessions and 25 international speakers representing 13 countries.

Focus on diabetes research and new treatments

The conference addressed India’s growing diabetes burden. The ICMR-INDIAB study, published in 2023, estimated that around 101 million people in India were living with diabetes, while another 136 million had prediabetes.

Discussions focused on early detection, prevention, new medicines, nutrition, obesity, physical activity and diabetes-related complications. Experts also discussed cardiovascular and kidney health, insulin therapies, continuous glucose monitoring, artificial intelligence, wearable devices and digital healthcare.

Four days of scientific discussions

The four-day programme included lectures, workshops, panel discussions, debates, research presentations and interactive sessions. The RSSDI Clinical Practice Recommendations 2026 were released during the inaugural programme. Special sessions also covered diabetic foot care, pregnancy, mental health, sleep and diabetes management among different population groups.

Young researchers participated in oral and poster presentations, quiz competitions and interactive learning sessions. Dedicated programmes were also organised for nurses and diabetes educators, along with a Type 1 Diabetes educational symposium.

The conference concluded with the valedictory function on November 22. The organisers thanked the speakers, delegates, volunteers, partners and organising teams for their contributions.