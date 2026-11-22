BENGALURU: The 11th annual Navodaya Habba 2026 was celebrated with enthusiasm at Teachers’ Sadana in Bengaluru as part of the Navodaya Alumni and Teachers’ Meet.

The event honoured teachers for their contributions to education with the Guru Shreshtha, Navodaya Chetana, Navodaya Bhushana and Navodaya Mitra awards. Former students of Navodaya schools who have achieved success in various fields were also felicitated.

The celebrations featured cultural programmes, a blood donation camp and social welfare activities. Teachers and alumni gathered to remember their school days and strengthen their long-standing relationships.

The programme was organised under the leadership of Navodaya Somesh. The guests included Kannada film actor, producer and senior journalist Dr Gandasi Sadanand Swamy; Herb Bright Private Limited founder Pradeep Angadi; Insights IAS founder Vinay Kumar G.B.; Flipkart director Mahesh N.C.; music director Krupakar; actor Nagabhushana; and CA Sandeep S., General Secretary of the Navodaya Students’ Committee.

Hanif Hurer compered the programme. Several dignitaries, teachers, former students and well-wishers attended the celebrations.

The annual gathering provided a platform for teachers and alumni to reconnect and recognise the achievements of members of the Navodaya community.

Navodaya Habba 2026 concluded with a message of friendship, harmony, respect for teachers, achievement and social service. The event also highlighted the importance of maintaining connections between former students and their teachers while encouraging community participation.