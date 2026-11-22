HAVERI: Former Minister and Veerashaiva Mahasabha Vice-President Murugesh Nirani has demanded the arrest and severe punishment of Ravi Hanj, who allegedly authored a derogatory book about 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara.

He also called for action against those who supported and facilitated the publication.

Speaking to reporters in Hirekerur, Nirani strongly condemned the book and said the people behind its publication should also be identified and punished. He said opposition to the controversial work was growing across Karnataka and beyond.

Describing Basavanna as a visionary who worked for humanity beyond caste and community boundaries, Nirani said his Vachanas had been translated into several languages and continued to inspire people across the country.

He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also praised Basavanna’s contribution to society. Attempting to damage the reputation of such a respected personality through derogatory writings was unacceptable, he said.

Commenting on the BJP state president’s position, Nirani said B.Y. Vijayendra’s three-year term had ended, but the party’s rules allowed reappointment or an extension. He appreciated Vijayendra’s role in opposing the alleged MUDA irregularities and securing victories in four Legislative Council elections, leaving the final decision to the party high command.

Nirani referred to the government’s announcement that the books would be confiscated and expressed confidence that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar would take appropriate action. He alleged that political motives were behind attempts to create divisions within the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community and warned the Congress against repeating such efforts.

Meanwhile, former Minister B.C. Patil also strongly condemned the publication, alleging that it had a political agenda. He described the act as unforgivable and said Basavanna had promoted social equality through the Anubhava Mantapa in the 12th century.

Patil demanded strict action against both the author and publisher, insisting that registering a police case alone would not be sufficient.