MADIKERI: A case has been registered at Virajpet Rural Police Station following allegations that toxic chemicals were sprayed on a 32-acre coffee plantation at Kottoli village in Virajpet taluk, causing damage to coffee plants, pepper vines and trees.

The plantation belongs to Bengaluru-based senior advocate Ravindranath Kamath, who has filed a complaint against Chappudira Monnappa alias Tagu of Kanuru village, his manager Subramani and others.

According to the complaint, Monnappa had earlier managed the plantation. However, their professional relationship ended on June 25, after which the responsibility for managing the estate was entrusted to Maletira Saba Muthappa.

The complainant alleged that the accused trespassed into the plantation between November 11 and 13 and sprayed toxic chemicals on the crops. The alleged damage came to light on November 15, when the estate manager visited the property.

Damage yet to be assessed

According to the complaint, several coffee plants had turned black and coffee beans were falling from the plants. An inspection reportedly raised suspicion that a chemical substance had been sprayed across the plantation.

The complaint further alleged that around 12 labourers had assisted in carrying out the act. The extent of the damage to the coffee plants, pepper vines and other trees is yet to be officially established.

Case under the BNS

Based on Kamath’s complaint, Virajpet Rural Police registered Crime No. 125/2026 under Sections 329(3), 324(5) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police have initiated an investigation into the allegations and are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details are expected to emerge as the inquiry progresses.

The allegations against the named persons are yet to be established through investigation.