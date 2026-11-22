HASSAN: A herd of 38 wild elephants has crossed the Hassan district border and is moving towards Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary in Chikkamagaluru district as part of a Forest Department operation that entered its fifth day.

The herd, which includes four tuskers and more than five calves, also has the well-known wild elephant Bhima. After conducting operations throughout the night, forest personnel successfully moved the animals from the Aramane Gudda area near Kogodu village in Belur taluk.

The herd is currently near Karabailu in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district. The Forest Department plans to guide the elephants through the Tatkola forest towards Bhadra Sanctuary. The animals are presently around 8.5 kilometres from the Tatkola forest area.

The operation is being carried out without using kumki elephants. Teams from the Hassan and Chikkamagaluru forest divisions, along with Elephant Task Force (ETF) personnel, are coordinating efforts to safely move the herd away from human settlements.

Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Yedukondalu said officials had managed to drive the elephants for nearly six kilometres through coordinated efforts. The operation has continued for five consecutive days, with forest personnel monitoring the herd’s movement and guiding it towards the sanctuary.

Officials are expected to continue the operation, taking precautions to prevent the elephants from entering populated areas.