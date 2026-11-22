BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra predicted voters will deliver another electoral setback to Congress in the upcoming Hiriyur by-election.

SHIVAMOGGA: BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra has predicted that voters will deliver another electoral setback to the Congress in the upcoming Hiriyur by-election, just as they did in the recent Legislative Council elections.

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, Vijayendra criticised Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for allegedly making provocative statements during his visit to Hiriyur, including asking people to boycott BJP leaders if they approached them. He said voters would respond appropriately through the ballot box.

Questioning the Chief Minister’s sudden concern for the Kadu Golla community, Vijayendra alleged that the Congress government had ignored the community for the past three-and-a-half years and was now using it for political gains.

He also clarified that funds for the water project in Hiriyur had been sanctioned during the previous BJP government under former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. He challenged Shivakumar to discuss irrigation funding during the forthcoming winter session and disclose how much the present government had allocated.

Vijayendra accused the Congress government of failing to address drought conditions, repair potholes and provide adequate development funds to constituencies. He alleged that the government was spending more time making announcements and issuing advertisements than implementing development projects.

He questioned the appointment of Guarantee Implementation Committee chairpersons and Bharat Jodo coordinators while farmers were struggling without adequate drought relief. He also criticised the government for failing to provide the required financial assistance to ASHA workers, despite announcing major infrastructure projects.

Referring to reports of expenditure on the Chief Minister’s residence, he questioned the government’s priorities during a period of financial difficulties and drought.

Vijayendra also demanded strict punishment for Ravi Hanj over alleged derogatory remarks about Basavanna, saying such writings could disturb social harmony and hurt public sentiments.

Regarding the Hiriyur by-election, he said discussions had already taken place and both parties would field a consensus candidate. He expressed confidence that the NDA candidate would emerge victorious.