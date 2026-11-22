BENGALURU: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment scam has taken a fresh turn, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) bringing alleged irregularities in several recruitment examinations to the attention of the Karnataka High Court. The agency has flagged suspected malpractice in the recruitment of Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officers, Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) and Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVI).

The revelations came after the ED submitted a status report detailing its findings. Taking note of the information, the High Court ordered a wider investigation into alleged corruption in KPSC recruitments and directed that related cases be transferred to the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

OMR tampering alleged in AEE recruitment

The ED has raised concerns over alleged manipulation of Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheets in the AEE recruitment examination. Questions have also been raised about the absence of CCTV footage from examination centres and the alleged finalisation of selection lists without the required committee quorum.

The agency has sought further investigation into these suspected irregularities and the selection of candidates who may have benefited from them.

Crores allegedly collected in KAS recruitment

Irregularities have also been flagged in the 2023 KAS Gazetted Probationers recruitment. According to the ED’s findings, documents seized during the investigation and alleged financial transactions point to the possible collection of large sums from candidates in exchange for favourable selection.

The investigation is examining the alleged involvement of middlemen and individuals connected to former KPSC officials.

MVI recruitment also under scanner

The ED has also raised concerns about suspected bribery in MVI recruitment. Handwritten records reportedly seized during the investigation are being examined for details of alleged illegal payments. The agency has also flagged suspected forged documents involving KPSC officials and staff.

The High Court has directed the SIT, headed by ADGP R. Hithendra, to investigate all related past and future KPSC recruitment fraud cases. The ED and SIT will continue their investigations independently while cooperating with each other.

The developments have raised serious concerns about transparency and fairness in Karnataka’s government recruitment system.