BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has set aside a Special Court order rejecting former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna’s statutory bail plea in the obscene video recording case.

The High Court ruled that Revanna was entitled to seek default bail because the investigating agency had failed to file the charge sheet within the required 90‑day period. The order was passed by a bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna.

However, the decision is unlikely to secure Revanna’s release from prison. He is already serving a life sentence in a separate rape case and remains lodged at Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

Revanna, a former Hassan MP and suspended JD(S) leader, has faced several criminal cases since explicit videos allegedly involving him surfaced ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A pen drive containing the videos was circulated during the period before the elections.

In a separate case, a special court in Bengaluru sentenced Revanna to life imprisonment on August 2, 2025, in a rape case. The court also ordered that Rs 11.25 lakh be paid to the survivor as compensation.

The case was registered at the Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) Cyber Crime Police Station. The survivor had accused Revanna of raping her twice and recording the acts.

On December 3, 2025, the Karnataka High Court rejected his plea seeking suspension of his life sentence and interim bail in the rape case. The court cited the seriousness of the offence and the possibility of witness tampering. It also noted that other sexual abuse cases were pending against him.

In December 2025, Revanna approached the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of the rape case to another judge, alleging bias. His earlier requests for a transfer had been rejected by the trial court and the High Court.