Ashoka questioned whether Congress leaders met ASHA and Anganwadi representatives before the 2023 elections and included honorarium hikes in their manifesto.

BENGALURU: Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka has challenged Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to take an oath on the Constitution and answer questions about the Congress party’s promises to ASHA and Anganwadi workers ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

In a strongly worded post on social media platform X, Ashoka also questioned former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala over the promises made to women workers.

Ashoka questions Congress election promises

Ashoka asked whether Congress leaders had held separate meetings with representatives of ASHA and Anganwadi workers before the 2023 elections. He also questioned whether the party had promised to increase their monthly honorarium and included the commitment in its election manifesto.

He challenged the leaders to clarify whether these promises were made to secure women’s votes.

Workers forced to protest for their demands

Ashoka alleged that the Congress leaders had approached women workers during the election campaign, listened to their concerns and made several promises. However, after coming to power, the government had failed to fulfil their expectations, he claimed.

He pointed out that ASHA and Anganwadi workers were now forced to stage continuous protests and leave their homes and families to demand their rights.

“When you need votes, women are treated like goddesses. But after coming to power, do their demands become a nuisance?” Ashoka questioned.

Opposition questions government’s accountability

Ashoka further questioned the government’s commitment to women’s welfare and social justice. He said the Constitution was not merely a book to be displayed during public events but a reminder of the responsibilities of those holding power.

He urged Shivakumar and Surjewala to answer whether meetings were held with workers, whether promises to increase their honorarium were made and whether those commitments appeared in the election manifesto.

Ashoka said thousands of women had voted for Congress trusting its promises. He demanded that the government either fulfil its commitments or honestly acknowledge the promises made to the workers.