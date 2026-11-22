KOPPAL: Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa has come under criticism following allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards an SDMC coordination committee president who approached him with a request concerning the delayed distribution of shoes, socks and textbooks to government school students.

A video of the heated exchange at the Koppal Deputy Commissioner’s office has gone viral on social media, triggering a debate over the minister’s response to public grievances.

The incident reportedly occurred during Bangarappa’s visit to Koppal district last week. Devaraja Kinnala, president of the SDMC coordination committee, met the minister and attempted to submit a memorandum highlighting the inadequate distribution of shoes, socks and textbooks to students in government schools.

However, the meeting reportedly turned into a verbal confrontation between the two. In the viral video, the minister is heard questioning Kinnala’s authority to raise the issue and asking him to remain quiet if he lacked the standing to make such demands.

Kinnala attempted to explain that he had already secured school admissions for the children concerned in July. The minister then questioned him about the admission process and asked when it had been completed.

Bangarappa also explained that printing the required documents would take time and said that around 42,000 students had appeared for the examination. He expressed frustration during the exchange and remarked that continuing the discussion was a waste of time.

The video has drawn attention on social media, with questions being raised about the minister’s conduct towards a representative seeking to highlight problems faced by government school students.

Meanwhile, Devaraja Kinnala has reportedly expressed displeasure over the minister’s remarks. The issue of the delayed distribution of educational materials has also come into focus following the incident.