CHIKKAMAGALURU: Three Congress MLAs from Chikkamagaluru district have strongly opposed the relocation of wild elephants from Hassan to the Bhadra region, warning that they would resign if the operation continued.

MLA Nayana Motamma displayed her resignation letter during a joint press conference, saying that public safety was more important than holding office.

The press conference was attended by Nayana Motamma, H.D. Thammaiah and Sringeri MLA T.D. Rajegowda. They expressed displeasure over the decision to move elephants towards the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary without consulting them.

She said she had communicated her opposition to senior forest officials and even warned them that she was prepared to resign. Displaying her resignation letter, she demanded an immediate halt to the operation and the return of the elephants to their original locations.

“People matter more to me than the government. Do the lives of Chikkamagaluru residents have no value?” she asked.

A meeting involving the Forest Minister, MLAs and officials from Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts had been scheduled for November 25 to discuss the issue. However, she alleged that the elephant relocation operation had begun without prior information or consultation.

Rajegowda said human-elephant conflict had increased in Mudigere, Sringeri and Chikkamagaluru constituencies. He claimed that 13 people had died in the Sringeri constituency and three in Mudigere. He also expressed concern over the reported movement of 54 elephants from Hassan, saying more than 50 wild elephants had entered Mudigere taluk.

He questioned the decision to move elephants into the Bhadra region, stating that the sanctuary already had a substantial wildlife population. He said the Forest Minister had assured them that steps would be taken to stop the operation.

H.D. Thammaiah said all three MLAs were united in opposing the relocation. He warned that they would resign if the elephants were not sent back towards Belur.

The MLAs reiterated that protecting residents from increasing human-elephant conflict should remain the priority.