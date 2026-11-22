KOPPAL: Gangavathi MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy has expressed displeasure over BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra’s criticism of party MLAs attending the housewarming ceremony and banquet hosted at Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s official residence.

Speaking in Karatagi, Reddy said that if BJP MLAs were not expected to attend the event, the party leadership should have informed them in advance. He said a simple WhatsApp message or an official directive issued a day earlier would have made the party’s position clear.

Reddy maintained that he attended the ceremony only because he had been personally invited by the Chief Minister. He clarified that it was a housewarming function at Shivakumar’s official residence and not a Congress party programme.

Questioning Vijayendra’s reaction, Reddy said he did not understand why the BJP state president had taken exception to the attendance of party legislators. He added that senior leaders and MLAs had merely visited the Chief Minister to convey their greetings following his invitation.

Politics openly, not behind the scenes

Taking an apparent dig at Vijayendra, Reddy said he was not a politician who operated behind the scenes or made political adjustments secretly. “I practise politics openly. I am not the kind of politician who sneaks around in the dark to make adjustments,” he remarked.

Reddy also pointed out that details of the expenditure incurred for the event had already been reported in the media. He said Vijayendra was free to raise any questions about the expenses during the Assembly session.

His remarks came amid a political debate within the BJP over the participation of its legislators in the Chief Minister’s housewarming ceremony and banquet.