MAGADI: Veerashaiva leader Honnapur Shivaprasad has urged the authorities to take disciplinary action against writer Ravi Hanj for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Jagajyoti Basavanna and the Lingayat community.

Speaking at a press conference near the Yallotza Tourist Centre, Shivaprasad strongly condemned the alleged description of Basavanna as a “murderer” in the work Basava Mantapa and during an interview. He said such remarks had hurt public sentiments and could create confusion and unrest in society.

He questioned the purpose of statements that divide people instead of promoting social welfare and harmony. Ideas shared with the public, he said, should contribute to society’s progress rather than encourage differences and conflict.

Recalling Basavanna’s contributions, Shivaprasad said the 12th-century social reformer fought against untouchability and propagated equality, dignity of labour through kayaka, and selfless service through dasoha. Through the Anubhava Mantapa and his vachanas, Basavanna spread messages of human values and social equality beyond caste and religious barriers.

He said attempts to circulate misleading information about Basavanna in the name of history should not be encouraged. Respecting his personality and philosophy was the responsibility of every individual, he added.

Shivaprasad described Basavanna as a source of pride whose teachings continue to inspire generations and remain deeply rooted in people’s minds. He reiterated his condemnation of the alleged remarks and demanded appropriate action against the writer.