BENGALURU: Homeschooling is gaining attention in Bengaluru, with families creating learning communities that go beyond traditional classrooms and textbooks. Children are learning through group activities, workshops, field trips, sports, treks and interactions with other families.

Parents are building networks through informal meetings, science clubs, webinars and mentoring sessions, giving children opportunities to learn at their own pace while developing social skills.

Supriya Narang, mother of a 13‑year-old homeschooler and curator of the Bangalore Homeschooling and Unschooling Community, said the group has around 700 WhatsApp members. Activities include market days where children can display and sell handmade products.

For 12‑year-old Dhruv Dangarikar from Whitefield, a local group of five to six children provides a supportive learning environment. His family chose homeschooling during the Covid pandemic. His mother, Unmeshi, said learning is planned around his interests, including cricket, chess, science, history and geopolitics.

Families also use textbooks as learning resources while encouraging children to explore subjects beyond prescribed syllabuses. Some consider National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and Cambridge IGCSE qualifications for future higher education.

Nisha Purushothaman, a mother of two homeschooled daughters, said the community connects families with tutors who teach activities such as painting, cooking, music and French.

Children also gain practical experience through farm visits, aviation workshops, pottery and other activities.

Parents say homeschooling allows children to develop curiosity, independence and analytical skills while learning through everyday experiences.

For many families, these communities have made homeschooling a shared experience rather than an isolated educational choice.