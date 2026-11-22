HANGAL: More than 80 public grievances were received and addressed during a public service movement organised at Sammasagi village, where MLA and Karnataka Housing Board Chairman Mane Srinivas interacted with residents and directed concerned officials to respond to their issues.

The programme provided an opportunity for villagers to submit applications relating to various government departments and seek solutions to their long-pending problems. Srinivas listened to the complaints and discussed the issues with officials present at the meeting.

Several families raised concerns over the distribution of title deeds. Responding to their requests, the MLA assured them that no eligible family would be deprived of its rightful title deed. He said the applications would be examined and necessary steps taken to ensure that eligible beneficiaries received the documents.

Residents also submitted complaints regarding facilities and benefits for registered workers, housing-related issues, delays involving property matters and irregularities in drinking water supply. The MLA directed the concerned officials to examine these applications and take appropriate action.

More than 80 applications concerning different departments were submitted during the programme. Officials were asked to respond to the grievances and work towards resolving the issues in accordance with the applicable rules and procedures.

The public service movement was organised with the objective of bringing government departments closer to villagers and providing an accessible platform for addressing local problems. Such programmes enable residents to explain their difficulties directly to elected representatives and officials without having to make repeated visits to government offices.

Srinivas said efforts would be made to ensure that genuine public grievances received due attention. The programme also highlighted the importance of coordination among departments in delivering public services and implementing government welfare schemes effectively at the village level.