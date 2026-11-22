Saleem Ahmed said mass weddings ease financial burdens for middle-class and poor families while promoting social harmony.

KOPPAL: Mass weddings help poor and middle-class families overcome the financial burden of expensive marriage ceremonies and promote social harmony, Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Saleem Ahmed said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a mass Nikah ceremony organised by the Muslim Pinjar Panch Committee of Sardar Galli in Koppal on Sunday. As part of the annual Hazrat Mehboob Subhani Garavi festival, 40 couples were married at the event.

Ahmed appreciated the committee for supporting marriages of daughters from economically weaker families and described the initiative as a meaningful service to society. He said that organising simple mass weddings was a commendable effort at a time when wedding expenses had become increasingly difficult for many families to afford.

However, he stressed that community development should not stop with organising marriages. Parents must give priority to their children’s education, as economic, social and educational progress depends on access to quality education.

The Chairman also highlighted various welfare schemes introduced by the State Government for minorities and urged eligible families to make use of the educational and financial assistance available to them. He wished the newly married couples a happy life based on love, trust and mutual understanding and assured them of efforts to help them access government benefits.

On the occasion, senior Koppal leader and KPCC coordinator Dr. K.M. Sayyed provided gold thalis for all 40 brides through his foundation. Saleem Ahmed distributed the wedding necklaces.

MLA K. Raghavendra Hitnal, former MP Sanganna Karadi, JD(S) leader C.V. Chandrashekhar and former municipal council president Amjad Patel were among those present. Sri Gavisiddeshwara Mahaswamiji of Sri Gavimatha blessed the couples. Maulana Mufti Mohammed Nazir Ahmed Qadri Taskini led a special prayer, while Qazi Abbas Ali conducted the Nikah ceremonies.

Hundreds of people, community leaders and public representatives attended the programme.