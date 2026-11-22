BANGKOK: Thailand plans to stop exporting chemicals used in rare earth mining to Myanmar amid growing concerns over cross-border pollution and the contamination of rivers in northern Thailand, Deputy Prime Minister Yodchanan Wongsawat said.

The proposed move aims to restrict the supply of chemicals used in the production of rare earth elements in Myanmar and other relevant countries. Wongsawat said the government was considering “leveraging every possible avenue” to address the issue but did not provide further details about the proposed restrictions.

The decision comes amid increasing concerns over the environmental impact of extensive rare earth mining operations in Myanmar, which have been linked to the contamination of rivers flowing into northern Thailand.

Thailand, China and Myanmar are also planning to hold discussions on the issue between November 24 and 26, according to the Thai government. The talks are expected to address concerns surrounding mining activities and their environmental consequences, although the government has not disclosed specific details of the proposed agenda.

In a related development, the Thai government said on Sunday that it planned to designate the Thai side of the Kok River as a “pollution control zone” to tackle toxic contamination.

The proposed designation is aimed at addressing pollution affecting the river, which has become a growing concern for communities in northern Thailand.