KYIV: At least two people were killed and four others, including a teenager, injured after a Russian drone struck a residential building in Ukraine’s Kyiv region on Sunday morning. Around 10 people were feared trapped under the rubble, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and local officials said.

The attack caused part of a five-storey apartment building to collapse, leaving residents trapped beneath the debris. Emergency services rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations to search for survivors.

“Part of a five-story apartment building has collapsed following a Russian drone attack,” Zelenskiy said in a post on X. He thanked first responders for their quick action, adding that nine people had already been evacuated and the fire had been brought under control.

Local authorities confirmed that four people, including a teenager, had sustained injuries in the attack. The condition of the injured was not immediately available.

Footage released by emergency services showed rescuers searching through a large pile of rubble as they worked to locate people believed to be trapped inside the damaged structure. Rescue personnel were also seen helping residents escape from the building using ladders and crane platforms.

The operation involved efforts to remove debris and reach people who may have been buried beneath the collapsed sections.