UN climate negotiations collapsed after the European Union and other nations rejected a draft agreement, citing weak commitments on fossil fuels and climate finance amid worsening global warming.

ANTALYA: United Nations climate talks collapsed on Sunday after the European Union and several other countries rejected a final draft agreement proposed by COP31 presidents Turkey and Australia, saying it was too weak to advance efforts to tackle global warming.

The failure highlighted the growing difficulties faced by governments in reaching ambitious climate commitments as wars, economic pressures and other international crises compete for their attention.

The negotiations continued for more than two weeks and extended two days beyond the scheduled deadline, making them the longest COP conference on record. However, delegates failed to reach a consensus on the proposed agreement.

At the closing plenary, Turkey’s conference president Murat Kurum acknowledged that there was no agreement and confirmed that no fresh draft would be presented.

“There is nothing to do, we did all that we could. There will be no new text from now on,” Kurum said.

He later walked off the stage while representatives of various countries were delivering their speeches.

Australia’s COP31 President of Negotiations, Chris Bowen, described the outcome as “very disappointing”. He said disagreements over fossil fuels and climate finance had emerged as the major obstacles to reaching an agreement.