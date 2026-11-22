BENGALURU: Bengaluru Central City Corporation Additional Commissioner (Development) R. Venkatachalapathy inspected several locations on Sunday to review the progress of the Ward One campaign and ongoing development works. The inspection covered Bannappa Park, Mysore Bank Circle, areas in the Chamarajapet division and the Okalipuram eight-lane corridor project.

During the visit, he instructed officials to speed up pending works and ensure clean surroundings, safe traffic movement and proper maintenance of public facilities.

Cleanliness and park upkeep

At Bannappa Park, Venkatachalapathy directed officials to maintain cleanliness, improve facilities and ensure that public toilets remain hygienic. He also inspected the stretch between the park and Mysore Bank Circle on foot.

He instructed officials to repair damaged footpaths, remove roadside garbage and construction debris, and install signboards warning against littering and public urination. Damaged and unsafe signboards must also be removed.

Road and building works

In the Chamarajapet division, he reviewed the Ward One campaign and instructed officials to clear roadside waste without damaging footpaths. He also reviewed the proposed widening of Hosahalli Main Road, covering approximately 1.8 km, and directed officials to speed up the remaining procedures while ensuring public safety.

He inspected the construction of two four-storey municipal school and college buildings in Rayapura and J.J.R. Nagar. The projects are being funded under the Amrut Nagarothana scheme and Chief Minister’s Infrastructure Development Programme (CMIDP). He stressed construction quality and safety for workers and the public.

At a municipal school in Goripalya, he interacted with students and enquired about uniforms, textbooks, meals and other facilities. He directed officials to ensure a better learning environment.

Okalipuram corridor to speed up

At the eight-lane corridor site in Gandhinagar division, he instructed officials to clear stones near the retaining wall and speed up stormwater drain pipe-pushing work. He also asked them to take up work on both sides simultaneously, wherever possible, to complete the project quickly.

Chief Engineer Vijay Kumar Haridas, Executive Engineers Javed, Bhaskar Reddy and Pradeep, and other officials attended the inspection.