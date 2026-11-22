BENGALURU: Bengaluru is witnessing a sharp decline in air quality as winter sets in, with several neighbourhoods recording high pollution levels. The city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) reportedly increased from 76 on November 14 to 139 on November 21, raising concerns over public health.

According to the November 22 report, Jayanagar recorded an AQI close to 250 at 8 am, while Silk Board crossed 200 and Hebbal approached similar levels. PM2.5 was identified as a major pollutant. However, readings vary by monitoring station and time.

Experts attribute the deterioration to vehicle emissions, construction dust, road dust, diesel exhaust and waste burning. Dense clusters of buildings may also affect the movement and dispersal of pollutants.

Weather conditions further contribute to the problem. Lower temperatures, weak winds and stagnant air can prevent pollutants from dispersing. Reduced rainfall also means fewer pollutants are washed out of the atmosphere.

Air quality expert Dr R. Subramanian said Bengaluru must focus on reducing emissions from transport, construction and waste management. He stressed the need to promote electric vehicles and adopt cleaner construction practices.

Respiratory complaints increase

Doctors in Bengaluru are reporting more patients with respiratory problems, including aggravated asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), persistent cough, wheezing and breathlessness.

Children, older adults and people with existing health conditions are particularly vulnerable. Even people without previous respiratory problems have reported discomfort, especially after spending long hours outdoors.

Pulmonologist Dr Shivaraj A.L. said fine particles such as PM2.5 and PM10 can enter deep into the lungs, cause inflammation and worsen existing respiratory conditions.