BENGALURU: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has announced the provisional results of the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) Preliminary Examination 2026‑27, just six days after the examination. The results were published on November 21, following the examination held on November 15.

The Commission released the provisional answer keys for both papers on November 16. After reviewing objections received from candidates, it published revised answer keys and provisional results on November 21.

Candidates who find errors or discrepancies in their provisional results can submit objections until 11 am on November 23. They must submit their representations through the online facility provided by KPSC, along with relevant supporting documents.

The Commission has clarified that objections against the answer keys will not be considered at this stage, as the current opportunity is limited to objections concerning the provisional results.

After examining the objections, KPSC will finalise the results and announce the list of candidates eligible for the KAS Main Examination. The schedule for the Main Examination has not yet been announced.

The recruitment process covers 319 Gazetted Probationer posts, including 117 Group A and 202 Group B vacancies.

Candidates are advised to visit the Commission’s official website, kpsc.karnataka.gov.in, regularly for updates on the final results and the next stage of recruitment.