BENGALURU: Bengaluru North City Corporation has prepared block-wise micro-plans across its seven divisions to improve solid waste management. As part of the initiative, the Corporation will conduct a special phone-in programme every Tuesday from 7.30 am to 9.30 am to address public complaints related to garbage collection and disposal. The seventh session is scheduled for November 24.

The initiative is being implemented under the direction of Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar. The Solid Waste Management Department has prepared separate plans for all seven divisions to improve door-to-door waste collection, map pourakarmika routes, coordinate auto-tipper movements and identify and manage bulk waste generators.

Phone-in for grievances

The weekly phone-in programme will be conducted under the leadership of zonal joint commissioners, with the participation of the Deputy General Manager. Residents can report problems related to garbage collection vehicle timings, pourakarmika services, waste collection arrangements in their localities and difficulties in disposing of waste. The Corporation has requested citizens to use the facility only for solid waste management complaints.

Seven divisions covered

The plans consider the number of households, commercial establishments, population and the quantity and type of waste generated in each area. They also cover pourakarmika deployment, auto-tipper routes, compactors, Mini Transfer Stations and bulk waste generators.

Markets, commercial areas, parks, bus stops, playgrounds, hotels, restaurants, garbage black spots and densely populated residential areas have also been included in the plans.

The Corporation aims to improve coordination in door-to-door waste collection, street cleaning and bulk waste management. It has appealed to residents to use the Tuesday phone-in programme to report waste-related problems and help improve sanitation services.