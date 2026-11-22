BENGALURU: Residents of Jayanagar raised several civic issues at a public meeting organised under the leadership of Jayanagar MLA C.K. Ramamurthy and Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner K.N. Ramesh on Sunday. The meeting brought together Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), local residents and representatives of various organisations.

Commissioner Ramesh stressed the importance of public participation in resolving civic problems. He said the Corporation could not address every issue without citizens’ support. He urged residents and RWAs to work with officials to keep the city clean. He also said the current year’s budget gives importance to public participation.

The Commissioner assured residents that he, along with the MLA and officials, would visit areas where problems were reported and take steps to resolve them. He said the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) had agreed to allow the Corporation to develop Jayanagar Shopping Complex, with work expected to begin after the final court order arrives.

MLA Ramamurthy said alternative drainage work would be taken up on Sindhoora Choultry Road in J.P. Nagar to prevent waterlogging. He also urged police to control drug-related activities and regulate late-night operations of around 30 pubs between Kanakapura Main Road and Bannerghatta Road.

He said major junctions were being developed at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore. The tender process for a Rs 23-crore underpass near Raghavendra Swamy Mutt was nearing completion. Approval had also been granted for an elevated corridor towards NICE Road.

The MLA said sanitary work in Shakambari Nagar, the relocation of the Jayanagar East revenue office and a Bengaluru One centre in 4th T Block were expected to be completed or opened within 15 days.

Residents also sought road repairs, better drainage, footpaths, drinking water facilities, park development, CCTV cameras, waste management and action against encroachments, stray dogs and abandoned vehicles. They suggested a dedicated call centre and complaint-tracking system for faster action.

Officials from the Corporation, police, BWSSB, Forest and Town Planning departments attended the meeting.