RAMALLAH: Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank early on Sunday, setting vehicles on fire and spray-painting racist slogans on walls, residents said.

The attacks prompted opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot, who has been asked to form Israel’s next government, to accuse extremist groups of carrying out “Jewish terrorism”.

The incidents were reported in villages near Ramallah, journalists saw burned-out Palestinian vehicles and walls carrying slogans such as “Revenge”. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks, and no injuries were reported.

The violence comes amid an escalation that began after Hamas launched attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip in 2023. It also comes nearly a month after an inconclusive election stripped incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his parliamentary majority.

Eisenkot, who has been tasked with forming a government, condemned the attacks and warned that extremist violence was threatening regional stability and Israel’s security.

“Extremist groups that set fire to vehicles and homes are undermining regional stability, putting lives at risk and doing grave damage to Israel’s national security and foreign relations,” Eisenkot said.

He also criticised the policies of ultra-nationalist ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, saying their actions had brought the region close to anarchy and accusing authorities of failing to address the crisis.

Israeli police said they had opened an investigation into the attacks. The military also condemned the violence, confirming that soldiers and police had been dispatched to the affected areas.