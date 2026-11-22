WASHINGTON: Chuck Schumer led Senate Democrats through November’s midterm elections that gave them a decisive 56-seat majority. Progressives responded with a collective “thank you, next,” arguing he should now make way for a successor.

Critics say Schumer’s decades in Washington, his age and his close ties to the party establishment make him ill-suited to lead a caucus increasingly shaped by younger, anti-establishment lawmakers.

“We write first to thank you,” leaders of the populist Working Families Party, which backs like-minded Democratic candidates in elections, said in a November 13 letter to Schumer that called for a generational leadership change.

“If you step aside at the height of a victory you helped secure, you would show voters that the Democratic Party heeded their call for change. The new majority can begin its work united and focused on fighting for the people who elected them.”

The top Democrat in the Senate for the past decade, Schumer, who turns 76 today, has projected confidence that his colleagues will choose to keep him as their leader in a secret vote on December 1.

“I will be elected majority leader,” Schumer, who is strongly favored to win, told reporters matter-of-factly last week.

But in the first contested Senate Democratic leadership race since 1994, the New York senator faces a challenge from Senator Chris Van Hollen, 67. While only modestly younger than Schumer, the Maryland lawmaker and his progressive allies outside the Capitol have cast him as an agent of change.

Van Hollen has said the 2026 results show voters are demanding the party break with the status quo and adopt a bolder approach that gives new voices, including incoming progressive lawmakers, more influence in the caucus.