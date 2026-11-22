HELSINKI: A fire onboard a Russian cargo ship struck by drones in the Baltic Sea continued to smoulder on Sunday, with emergency services from Finland, Russia and Estonia working together to control the blaze.

The vessel, Sparta II, was struck and later drifted into Finnish waters, where it remains anchored. Finland’s military said the attack was likely carried out by Ukraine.

All 16 crew members were evacuated to a nearby Russian ship following the incident. One crew member sustained minor injuries.

Finnish authorities said visible flames had been extinguished by Sunday, but firefighting operations continued to cool the containers stacked on the vessel and stabilise the ship.

Images and videos released by the Finnish coast guard showed several vessels using water cannons to fight the fire during the night and cool the containers on the deck.

Seven vessels were involved in the operation, including two Russian, two Estonian and three Finnish vessels. Preparations were also underway to enable Russian vessels to tow the Sparta II away from the area.