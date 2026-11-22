JAKARTA: Indonesian police removed 24 body bags from a factory destroyed by fire in Java on Sunday, as firefighters continued battling remaining hotspots following the deadly blaze that broke out a day earlier.

The fire erupted at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia candy factory in Cikande, in Serang regency. The factory is part of Indonesia’s United Family Food company, which was founded in 1981.

Search operations for missing workers were suspended overnight and are scheduled to resume on Monday morning, Hendra Kurniawan, police chief of Indonesia’s Banten province, told Metro TV.

Factory CEO Steven Erwin Wijaya said around 300 people were present during the shift. In a statement, the factory said 24 of the 65 workers involved had returned home, while four were receiving medical treatment. Another 29 remained missing, and the whereabouts of eight others had not been confirmed.

Wahyu Hidayati, a police disaster victim identification official, said the intensity of the fire had made it impossible to identify the recovered victims through visual inspection.

Authorities are collecting DNA samples from relatives and personal belongings of missing workers to establish their identities.