UDUPI: Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Prateek Bayal has urged banks to provide financial assistance to entrepreneurs to establish micro-food processing units in Udupi district and encourage more people to enter the sector.

He was speaking at a meeting of the District Consultative Committee and District Level Review Committee, organised by the District Lead Bank at Dr. V.S. Acharya Hall in the Zilla Panchayat office at Rajatadri, Manipal.

Highlighting the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PM-FME) scheme, Bayal said eligible entrepreneurs could receive government support with a 50 per cent subsidy component. He urged officials to create awareness and ensure that more beneficiaries take advantage of the scheme.

He also directed banks to process public applications without unnecessary delays and give priority to government-sponsored schemes.

Banks in the district recorded total business of Rs. 78,101.82 crore. The credit-deposit ratio increased from 48.62 per cent in September last year to 49.32 per cent. Bayal urged banks to improve the ratio in accordance with RBI guidelines.

Canara Bank Divisional Manager Archana N. said the district had set an annual credit target of Rs. 18,532.26 crore for 2026‑27. By the end of September 2026, banks had achieved Rs. 11,565.64 crore, accounting for 62.41 per cent of the target.

Agriculture recorded an achievement of 55.08 per cent, while MSMEs achieved 76.35 per cent.

NABARD DDM Sangeetha Kartha, Lead Bank Manager Harish G., RUDSET Institute Director Dr. Bommayya, bank officials and district officers attended the meeting.