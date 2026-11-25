HAVERI: Creating awareness about civil rights, eliminating caste-based discrimination and preventing atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are essential for building an equal society, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nagaraj L. said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a district-level seminar and workshop at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in Haveri. The programme was jointly organised by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Social Welfare Department and District Administrative Training Institute.

The seminar focused on the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955, the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and various government welfare schemes. Floral tributes were offered to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram and Maharshi Valmiki.

Dr. Nagaraj said civil rights and responsibilities applied equally to every citizen, irrespective of caste or community. The constitutional values of equality, liberty, social justice and fraternity must be practised in everyday life.

He observed that caste-based discrimination was against humanity and stressed that every individual had the right to live with dignity. Equal opportunities must be ensured in education, employment, politics and other fields.

Laws must be implemented

He urged young people to take the lead in promoting equality and social harmony. Understanding Dr. Ambedkar’s vision and the ideals of the Constitution’s Preamble would help citizens recognise their rights and responsibilities, he said.

Referring to atrocities against SCs and STs, he stressed that existing laws must be implemented effectively. Victims should receive proper protection, justice and government assistance. He also called for fair proceedings in such cases.

He urged government departments to utilise funds and grants effectively for the development of SC and ST communities and ensure better education and employment opportunities for young people. Officials were also instructed to provide public services honestly and without unnecessary delays.

Resource person Abdul Wahab explained the provisions of the relevant laws and rules.

Social Welfare Department Joint Director Prashanth M. Varagappanavar, officials from various departments, members of the Atrocity Prevention Committee and community representatives attended the programme.