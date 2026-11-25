HUBBALLI: Nine young swimmers from M.R. Academy, which conducts training at the swimming pool in Naveen Park, have brought recognition to Hubballi by performing well at an open sea swimming championship held in Goa.

Dr. C.H.V.S.V. Prasad, owner of Swarna Group of Companies, honoured and congratulated the swimmers for their achievements at a felicitation programme. He wished them continued success and encouraged them to pursue their sporting ambitions with dedication.

The swimmers participated in the Akwamoga-2026 Open Sea Swimming Championship held at Bambolim Beach in Goa. Ira Nagathana secured first place, while Jayden G. finished second and Shivaram Prasad secured third place. Omkar Habib, Revila Nagathan, Samyutta, Ardas Pupunja, Parashuram and Anmol were also among the achievers recognised for their performances.

The achievements of the nine trainees have brought pride to their academy and the city. Their success reflects the importance of regular training, discipline and encouragement in developing young sporting talent.

The swimming pool at Naveen Park is operated through the joint efforts of the Naveen Park Residents’ Association and M.R. Academy. The academy has been providing training opportunities for aspiring swimmers, helping them develop their skills and participate in competitions.

During the programme, representatives of M.R. Academy also felicitated Dr. Prasad in recognition of his support and contributions. He is known for extending support to activities in education, sports, religious and social fields through the Swarna Group.

The organisers appreciated the swimmers’ performances and expressed confidence that their achievements would inspire other young people to take up swimming and participate in competitive events.