BELAGAVI: BJP MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi has predicted that a separate North Karnataka state could be formed within the next five to ten years, stating that such a move may be necessary to ensure comprehensive development of the region.

His remarks have revived memories of former minister Umesh Katti, who had consistently advocated the creation of a separate state.

Recalling Umesh Katti’s demand for statehood, Jarkiholi said the issue needed serious attention and that efforts would be made to secure justice for the region.

He said that although successive governments had undertaken development works, the region had not received the level of development it deserved.

Protest on December 3

He also announced a major protest against the Congress government on December 3, coinciding with the winter session of the legislature in Belagavi. Between 10,000 and 15,000 people are expected to participate in the demonstration at Malini City. The protest will highlight issues including pending demands of ASHA workers, inadequate drought compensation for farmers and insufficient funding for irrigation projects.

Criticizing the government, Jarkiholi alleged that several irrigation projects were suffering due to a lack of funds. He cited the Ramalingeshwara Lift Irrigation Project, established at a cost of ₹300 crore, claiming that eight motors had broken down and the government had failed to provide even ₹5 crore for repairs.

He demanded that at least five days of the legislative session be devoted to discussing North Karnataka’s problems. He said BJP legislators and the Leader of the Opposition would raise farmers’ issues inside the House, while party leaders would lead protests outside.

Jarkiholi also called for unity among BJP leaders to pressure the government to provide relief to farmers and address regional demands.

On the 2028 Assembly elections, he said the BJP and JD(S) would contest together and that the decision on the chief ministerial candidate would be taken by the party high command.

MLAs Duryodhan Aihole and Vithal Halagekar, former MP Annasaheb Jolle and other BJP leaders attended the press conference.