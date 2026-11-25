Camps will be held across the taluk at Magadi, Kuduru, Thippasandra and near Agalakote from November 26 to 29.

MAGADI: A special drive has been launched jointly by the taluk administration and the Health Department to restore old-age pensions stopped due to technical problems or missing documents, Block Congress President K. Krishnamurthy said.

Speaking at a medical examination and certification camp at Veeregowdanadoddi village on Wednesday, Krishnamurthy said around 500 to 600 senior citizens registered and received services on the first day.

He said elderly people often face difficulties visiting different government offices to obtain medical certificates and complete pension-related procedures. The camps bring medical specialists, including radiologists and dentists, along with Revenue Department officials, under one roof.

The initiative was taken following directions from Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Magadi MLA H.C. Balakrishna, he said.

The camps will be held at different locations across the taluk. On November 26, a camp will be organised in front of the Magadi Taluk Office for residents of six gram panchayats. On November 27, Kuduru will host a camp covering six gram panchayats. Another camp will be held at Thippasandra on November 28 for five gram panchayats.

On November 29, a camp will be organised at CNS School near Agalakote Hand Post for residents of four gram panchayats. The process has already been completed in the Bidadi and Kootagallu hoblis. Officials aim to complete the remaining work by November 29.

Former District DISHA Committee member J.P. Chandregowda said the initiative followed complaints from elderly residents during the MLA’s village visits. Medical staff, Anganwadi and ASHA workers, and Revenue officials are working together to issue age certificates and upload them to the department’s portal.

The camps will cover Thaggikuppe, Netenahalli, Kaly, Kalari Kaval, Belagumba and Bachenahatti on November 26; Kuduru, Narasandra, Hulikallu, Adarangi, Shrigiripura and Madigondanahalli on November 27; and five gram panchayats on November 28. The November 29 camp will cover Agalakote, Mattikere, Seegekuppe and Sathanuru.

Officials have also arranged transport, refreshments and meals for senior citizens. Documents will be collected from eligible beneficiaries, and pension approval letters will be delivered to their homes.

Chandregowda rejected opposition allegations that pension beneficiaries were being removed to fund the government’s guarantee schemes. He questioned why the government would organise special camps and arrange transport if it intended to deny pensions.

Several health officials, Anganwadi and ASHA workers, Revenue Department staff and local leaders attended the programme.