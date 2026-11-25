KOLAR: Farmers protesting a land dispute in Mallampalli village of Srinivasapura taluk have entered the 28th day of their indefinite agitation. The protest, organised by the Land Struggle Committee (Bhoo Horata Samiti), began on October 29 and is being held in front of the Taluk Office.

The dispute concerns Survey No. 35, where farmers allege that the Forest Department is trying to take possession of land legally allotted to them by the Revenue Department. Braving the cold, the protesters are continuing their day-and-night sit-in, demanding government intervention.

The committee has placed two major demands before the government. First, it wants an FIR registered against Forest Department personnel accused of assaulting farmers, followed by legal action against those responsible. Second, it has demanded a joint survey of the land to identify its boundaries and establish the farmers’ claims.

The committee has given the government and district administration December 5 as the deadline to resolve the issue. It has warned that failure to address the demands will lead to a larger protest at the district headquarters.

The protesters have also raised concerns over the Forest Department’s refusal to recognise the ‘Kharda’ document, which they say was issued by the Revenue Department and supports their land claims.

“We are facing difficulties because Forest Department officials are refusing to recognise the Kharda document issued by the Revenue Department. If the government fails to resolve the issue within one month, we will take the struggle to the district headquarters and launch an intense agitation,” said N. Muniswamy, State Organising Convener of the Dalit Sangharsha Samiti.

The committee has urged the government to intervene before the December 5 deadline and settle the dispute through a joint survey and appropriate legal action.