KOLAR: K.S. Narendrababu, Kolar district president of the All India Advocates Association, submitted a memorandum to the President of India and the Governor of Karnataka on Wednesday, seeking an end to the passage of Bills in legislatures without proper debate and scrutiny.

The memorandum was submitted through Subramani, Shirastedar at the Kolar Taluk Office. It called for mandatory discussions, committee reviews and recorded voting on important Bills.

Speaking on the occasion, Narendrababu said that passing Bills without giving elected representatives an opportunity to express their views weakened democratic values. He said that legislative debates were essential to protect public interests and uphold the Constitution.

He pointed out that several Bills had been passed with little or no discussion in Parliament. According to PRS Legislative Research, 58% of the Bills passed during the 17th Lok Sabha were cleared within two weeks of their introduction. Only 16% were referred to committees for detailed examination.

He also referred to the 2026 Monsoon Session, during which 11 Bills were passed in the Lok Sabha without discussion on nine of them. PRS data showed that several Bills received only a few minutes of consideration.

Narendrababu said the concern was not directed at any particular political party but at a practice that affected parliamentary functioning under different governments.