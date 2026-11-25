DHARWAD: Social activist Basavaraja Koravara has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to cancel the bail granted to Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni and 17 others in the Yogesh Gowda murder case, describing it as a lesson for politicians who attempt to misuse their positions to orchestrate and cover up murders.

Speaking to the media in Dharwad, Koravara said the Supreme Court’s order had strengthened their faith in the Indian judicial system. He described the development as a victory in their long-running struggle for justice.

Koravara said the bail granted to Kulkarni and his 17 associates had been cancelled and that the Supreme Court had directed all of them to surrender within two weeks. He expressed happiness over the development and said those who had fought for justice had welcomed the decision.

He recalled that the Special Court for People’s Representatives and the District Sessions Court had earlier sentenced the accused to life imprisonment. However, they challenged the verdict before the Karnataka High Court, which stayed the sentence and suspended the life imprisonment imposed on Kulkarni.

Following the High Court’s order, Kulkarni continued as an MLA. Koravara claimed that the Supreme Court’s latest decision had also resulted in the loss of Kulkarni’s legislative membership.

He said their fight was not over and expressed confidence that they would ultimately succeed in the High Court proceedings as well.

Meanwhile, following the Supreme Court order, Kulkarni returned home from his dairy farm in Dharwad. Supporters and well-wishers gathered to meet him as he held discussions with family members at his residence near Barakotri.

As a precautionary measure, police tightened security near Koravara’s residence and deployed a District Armed Reserve (DAR) unit.