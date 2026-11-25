HUBBALLI: A 46‑year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his nephew following a dispute over the division of a house at Banatikatte under Old Hubballi Police Station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Anwar Khan Allauddin Pathan, a resident of Mehboob Nagar. According to his family, there had been frequent quarrels between family members for several years over the division of the ground and upper floors of their house.

Siraj, son of Anwar Khan’s brother Ajgar, allegedly picked a quarrel with him over the property dispute. During the argument, Siraj reportedly stabbed Anwar Khan in the abdomen with a knife before fleeing the scene.

The seriously injured Anwar Khan was rushed to the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMCRI) Hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase visited the hospital and reviewed the incident. Speaking to reporters, he said frequent disputes had taken place between the brothers over the house. Police teams have launched a search operation to arrest the accused, Siraj. The post-mortem report is awaited.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s wife, Haseena, alleged that their rightful share of the property had been denied for years, leading to repeated family disputes. She demanded strict punishment for those responsible. Old Hubballi police have registered a case and are investigating.