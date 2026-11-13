Zonal meeting of trade bodies held in Mysuru

MYSURU: A zonal meeting of the Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan Chambers of Commerce and Industry was held in Mysuru on Thursday in cooperation with the State-level Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), in association with the Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

Office-bearers and managing committee members of all the chambers took an active part and discussed each district’s problems with the FKCCI President, mainly the basic amenities needed on industrial land allotted by the KIADB, trade licence issues, e-khata for APMC merchants, waste management and other problems faced by the trade and industry sectors.

Agritech and agribusiness development, renewable energy, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity were also discussed. The meeting also discussed requesting the State Government to form a Dasara Board so that Mysuru Dasara is celebrated smoothly and on a grand scale, and to bring in a uniform road tax across the southern States, which would contribute to the development of Mysuru’s tourism sector.

MCCI President Dr. K.B. Lingaraju spoke about avenues for collaboration, identifying areas of mutual cooperation and further strengthening the institutional relationship between FKCCI, Bengaluru, and MCCI, Mysuru.

FKCCI President T. Sairam Prasad replied to all the problems raised and assured the members that each of them would be put before the government departments concerned and that efforts would be made to solve them at the earliest.

FKCCI office-bearers B.P. Shashidhar, Senior Vice-President; Satish N., Vice-President; D.M. Shankarappa, Chairman of the APMC committee and managing committee member; and Trivikram Joshi, Chairman of the District Coordination Committee, FKCCI, Bengaluru, were present.

MCCI Hon. Secretary Shivaji Rao A.K. welcomed the gathering and Vice-President R. Anand proposed the vote of thanks. MCCI office-bearers Ashok S.J., Hon. Treasurer, and Vinod Jain, Hon. Joint Secretary, and managing committee members of MCCI were present, as were Prabhakar of the Mandya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, representatives of the Hassan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Vijayashankar, President of the Mysore District SC/ST Association.