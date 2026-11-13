BSCC resolves 76% of civic issues on the spot

Bengaluru South City Corporation resolved 76% of civic grievances on-site during its aggressive ‘Ward One’ maintenance campaign.

BENGALURU: Highlighting aggressive urban maintenance and civic housekeeping across southern municipal zones, Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner K.N. Ramesh announced that 76% of identified civic grievances were successfully resolved on the spot during the second week of the ongoing ‘Ward One’ campaign.

The comprehensive sanitation and infrastructure drive, launched on November 1 across municipal limits, targeted 11 distinct wards distributed across 6 administrative divisions. Spanning a total road network length of 28.64 kilometers, the second week’s operations covered Anjanapura, Harinagara, Konanakunte, Abdul Kalam Nagar, Marenahalli South, Jakkasandra, Padmanabhanagar, Kadirenahalli, Bommanahalli, Hosapalya, and HSR Layout.

Out of 526 total issues documented across the target zones, 400 grievances were resolved. Specifically focusing on matters falling directly within corporation jurisdiction, officials addressed 374 out of 462 recorded issues, achieving an 81% efficiency rate.

The campaign also tackled cross-utility coordination challenges involving external agencies. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) resolved 7 out of 13 reported electrical infrastructure issues (54%). Meanwhile, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) completed 19 out of 48 works (40%), focusing on water leakage prevention, chamber leveling, and post-repair road restoration. Traffic police and Namma Metro (BMRCL) coordination yielded full resolution on metro-linked matters, with signboard relocations actively underway.

Commissioner K.N. Ramesh directed zone engineers and field personnel to accelerate pending tasks, particularly remaining pothole repairs, drain slab installations and utility restorations. Furthermore, officials were instructed to enforce strict monitoring to prevent the resurgence of cleared garbage black spots, utilizing geo-tagged photographic documentation to ensure complete operational transparency.