From Shivajinagar to Gandhinagar: BCCC cleans up

BENGALURU: Stepping up grassroots urban maintenance across central municipal zones, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation successfully wrapped up the third week of its intensive ‘Ward One’ civic campaign, covering six key administrative wards under the leadership of Corporation Commissioner Jagadish G.

Carried out pursuant to directives from Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, the latest weekly drive mobilized 150 sanitation workers and deployed heavy machinery including 6 JCBs, 6 tipper trucks, and 20 tractors across a total road network length of approximately 9.65 kilometers.

Municipal field crews, supported by inter-departmental coordination involving BESCOM, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), and city police, achieved significant progress across six municipal divisions.

Shivajinagar (Jayamahal Ward 2): Cleaned a 1.20 km stretch, clearing 2 waste black spots (disposing of 1 ton of waste), removing construction debris from 3 locations (0.50 tons), taking down 5 unauthorized flex banners, and pruning hazardous tree branches (2 tons of green waste).

Sir C.V. Raman Nagar (G.M. Palya Ward 18): Covered a 1-kilometer route, clearing 1 black spot (0.50 tons of waste) and 45 tonnes of construction debris across 5 locations. Teams also removed 25 footpath obstructions, improved one junction, cleared 18 illegal flexes, and processed 0.50 tonnes of tree trimmings.

Shantinagar (Domlur Ward 22): Spanned a 0.75 km stretch, filling 6 potholes, clearing 3 black spots (3 tons of waste), and removing 15 tonnes of construction debris from 10 points. Operations also included repairing 0.50 km of footpaths, clearing 10 obstructions, upgrading a junction, fixing 10 streetlights, removing 10 flex banners, and pruning 4 trees (2 tons of green waste).

Chickpet (Ashok Pillar Ward 40): Executed a mass cleaning drive along a 4 km stretch, clearing 9 black spots (5 tons of waste) and removing 22 tonnes of construction debris from 15 sites. Crews cleared 2 footpath obstructions, improved 3 junctions, installed 5 new streetlights, repaired 10 existing ones, removed 8 flex banners, towed 2 abandoned vehicles, and pruned 5 trees (3 tons of green waste).

Chamarajapet (K.R. Market Ward 45): Operated across a 1.50 km road length, repairing 20 meters of road curbs, 10 sets of drains, and 15 footpath sections. Workers installed 6 drain slabs, desilted 4 culverts and drainage areas, cleared weeds at 4 spots, removed 4 footpath encroachments, and took down 15 illegal flex banners.

Gandhinagar (Seshadripuram Ward 60): Covered a 1.20 km stretch, filling 5 potholes, clearing 5 black spots (2 tons of waste), and removing 1 ton of construction debris. Teams restored 0.30 km of pedestrian walkway, cleared 8 obstructions, improved a junction, repaired 3 streetlights, removed 35 unauthorized flexes, cleared 2 abandoned vehicles, and trimmed 6 trees (0.60 tonnes of woody waste).

Across all six target zones, the collective tally for the week included filling 11 potholes, clearing 20 black spots (11.50 tonnes of waste), and disposing of 83.50 tonnes of construction and demolition debris. Furthermore, municipal teams restored about 1 kilometer of footpaths, cleared 45 pedestrian obstructions, installed 5 new streetlights while repairing 23 others, towed 4 abandoned vehicles, and pruned 18 trees.

Commissioner Jagadish G. and Additional Commissioner (Development) Venkatachalapathy R. commended the active participation of engineering, health, revenue, and solid waste management wings, emphasizing that rigorous inspections and citizen grievance redressal will remain ongoing priorities.