BWCC’s ‘Ward One’ drive enters third week

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru West City Corporation has officially kicked off the third week of its intensive ‘Ward One’ civic drive, aiming to upgrade public amenities and clean local neighborhoods across ten key divisions.

Launched on November 1 under instructions from Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag, the campaign focuses on fixing roads, clearing garbage, and improving traffic flow. Field operations target ten specific wards across two administrative zones.

In Zone 1, teams are active in four areas. The Rajarajeshwarinagar division covers a 1.2-kilometer stretch on NGEF 80-Feet Main Road near Nammoora Thindi Hotel using one JCB, one tipper, and four workers. The Kengeri division tackles a 1.5-kilometer section along Kommaghatta Main Road near Robin Theatre with one JCB, three tractors, and 15 laborers. The Hegganahalli division works on a 1.2-kilometer path along Sunkadakatte Pipeline Road utilizing one JCB, five tractors, and 15 workers. Meanwhile, the Mahalakshmipura division deploys eight tractors, one tipper, and 32 laborers across a 1.5-kilometer route around Kempegowda Park.

In Zone 2, six divisions are underway. The Malleshwara division covers 1.25 kilometers near the Jataka Stand using four tippers, four tractors, and 20 workers. The Rajajinagar division manages a 1-kilometer stretch on 3rd Main Road with six tractors and 18 laborers. The Basavanagudi division deploys one JCB, 12 tractors, and 48 workers along a 1.2-kilometer road on Nehru Road. The Govindarajanagar division clears a 1.2-kilometer path near Shobha Hospital Signal using 10 tractors and 35 laborers. The Vijayanagar division works on a 1-kilometer stretch along Gangondanahalli 4th Cross with one JCB, one tipper, three tractors, and 12 workers. Lastly, the Yediyur division operates along a 1.45-kilometer stretch on Attimabbe Road with three JCBs, two tippers, six tractors, and 30 laborers.

Local officials have instructed field teams to complete all infrastructure repairs quickly.