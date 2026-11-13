North Corporation phone-in logs 43 new citizen grievances

BENGALURU: Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar led the weekly public phone-in session, addressing local concerns and directing municipal departments to ensure the swift resolution of citizen grievances logged across administrative divisions.

During the interactive session, 43 new complaints were registered through phone channels and instantly uploaded into the Sahaaya 2.0 digital platform for departmental assignment. Road maintenance and engineering issues accounted for the largest share with 20 grievances encompassing eight footpath encroachment complaints, six reports of damaged road surfaces, three stormwater drain problems, and three unauthorized construction cases. Other reported issues included eight solid waste management grievances, seven khata certificate requests, three forest department concerns, two health matters, two park maintenance queries, and one electrical issue. One complaint was resolved immediately, while the remaining 42 were routed to respective sector heads for field inspection.

Cumulative data from previous phone-in programs indicates a strong historical resolution record, with 3,307 complaints successfully addressed out of 3,512 total intakes logged across 60 prior sessions. Officials reported that incoming additions have brought active phone-in backlogs to 248 pending cases.

Citywide grievance reports managed via the Sahaaya 2.0 Integrated Command and Control Centre show a broader total of 1,734 active pending cases across various municipal divisions. The road maintenance and storm water drain wings hold the highest volumes of pending infrastructure tasks, with 708 and 511 active files respectively, followed by solid waste management with 317 cases and the electrical department with 151 pending tickets.

Commissioner Sunil Kumar emphasized that priority is being assigned to clearing long-standing backlogs. Field engineers and joint commissioners have been instructed to conduct rigorous site visits, enforce strict compliance timelines, and maintain transparent tracking through geolocated progress updates to restore public confidence in municipal service delivery.