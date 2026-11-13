China warns surrogacy organisers they could face severe penalties

BEIJING: China bans all forms of surrogacy, a National Health Commission spokesperson said Friday. Yang Jinrui warned that anyone who organises surrogacy could face severe legal penalties. He said arranging the practice was a criminal offence and violated ethical standards.

Surrogacy is an arrangement in which someone carries a pregnancy for another person or family. Yang said Chinese law does not protect agreements made for that purpose. He added that people involved in such arrangements could be held legally responsible.

Raids in Changsha

The remarks came after reports of surrogacy cases and suspected misuse of assisted reproductive technology in several parts of China. Assisted reproductive services are medical procedures that help people have children. One case reported by state broadcaster CCTV News involved two facilities in Changsha, the capital of Hunan province in central China.

Health officials and police raided the two sites on Oct. 29 in the city’s Yuelu district. CCTV News reported that the facilities had been providing assisted reproductive services illegally. Authorities seized drugs and medical equipment during the raids and detained 21 people suspected of involvement in illegal surrogacy.

No legal protection

The Changsha case concerns both the services the facilities allegedly offered and the suspected involvement of those detained. Yang’s warning addressed a wider issue. He said the ban applies to every form of surrogacy and that an agreement between the people involved gives them no legal protection. His remarks put the focus on those who arrange surrogacy, whom he said could face severe penalties under Chinese law.