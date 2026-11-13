Byrathi Suresh orders steps for uninterrupted water supply

Expressing concern over weekly water shortages in Bagepalli, he directed officials to resolve the issue and prevent future deficits.

CHIKKABALLAPURA: District In-charge Minister Byrathi Suresh has directed officials to take precautionary measures to ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply in rural and urban areas of the district. He said providing adequate drinking water remains a priority for the government.

He was speaking at the quarterly Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) review meeting held at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Hall in the Zilla Panchayat office, where he reviewed the progress of various departments.

Expressing concern over reports that some wards in Bagepalli town receive water only once a week, he directed officials to resolve the issue immediately and prepare plans to prevent future shortages.

Reviewing the H.N. Valley project, the Minister instructed officials to distribute water fairly among lakes according to the allocations for each Assembly constituency. He directed them to ensure that water reaches the lakes by December. Tahsildars were asked to inspect the lakes and submit ground-level reports. Officials were also told to take action against illegal pumping of water from lakes and supply canals.

During the electricity review, officials informed the meeting that around 250 transformers require repairs every month. A stock of 500 transformers is maintained to ensure quick replacement. Under the PM-KUSUM-C scheme, electricity connections have been provided to 24,000 farmers, with 100 MW of power being generated. Another 100 MW is expected in the coming months.

The meeting was also informed that 13,000 pregnant and lactating women receive nutritious food under the Matrupoorna scheme. LKG and UKG classes have also started in 100 Anganwadis.

Action against overloaded vehicles

The Minister directed the Transport Department and Mines and Geology Department to jointly monitor vehicles carrying M-sand, crushed stone and other mining materials. He warned that overloading would not be tolerated and instructed officials to prevent revenue losses from unpaid royalties and taxes. Disciplinary action would be taken against those responsible.

MRI facility to open soon

The Minister announced that the MRI scanning facility at the district hospital, being built at an estimated cost of ₹16 crore, would be opened to the public within 15 days. Construction work is in its final stages.

MLAs S.N. Subba Reddy, B.N. Ravikumar and D.T. Srinivas, Deputy Commissioner G. Prabhu, Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr. Y. Naveen Bhat, District Forest Officer Girish, N. Ramesh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. N. Bhaskar, Sub-Divisional Officer Shobhita and other officials attended the meeting.