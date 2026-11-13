Form special task force to curb drug menace: Balaga urges Centre

MYSURU: In view of the increasing number of drug-related cases and the growing narcotics trade being reported in Mysuru and other parts of Karnataka, members of the Veer Savarkar Yuva Balaga have urged the Union Government to take stringent measures to curb the menace and realise the vision of a drug-free India.

The organisation submitted an appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah through postcards, urging him to take immediate action against the drug menace.

Members of the Veer Savarkar Yuva Balaga and college students gathered in front of the post office on Narayana Shastri Road in the city and sent postcards to the Union Home Minister, drawing the Centre’s attention to the issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Balaga vice-president Sandesh said special priority should be given to controlling the drug trade in Mysuru district.

The representation urged the government to immediately constitute a special task force comprising experienced officers to identify and completely dismantle networks involved in the sale and transportation of narcotic substances.

It also called for effective measures to prevent youngsters from falling prey to drug addiction.

Balaga vice-presidents Sandesh, Paramesh, Jayasimha, Pramod Gowda, Sujindra, Dayanand Naik and Lokesh, besides several college students, were present.