Chitradurga prepares for district-level Youth Parliament

CHITRADURGA: Preparations are underway for a district-level Youth Parliament next week to familiarise students with legislative proceedings. A large pandal resembling the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will be set up at Murugharajendra Stadium to conduct mock sessions.

Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Mallikarjun announced this during a district-level organising committee meeting held at his office on Friday.

He said the sessions would cover important issues, including drought, irrigation projects, education and social development. Students from schools and colleges, including residential institutions, will get an opportunity to understand parliamentary procedures by taking part in mock legislative debates over three to four days.

Taluk-level Youth Parliament competitions have already been completed. A total of 178 students have been selected for the district-level event, including 35 from Chitradurga, 27 from Holalkere, 26 from Challakere, 25 from Molakalmuru, 35 from Hiriyur and 30 from Hosadurga.

Assistant Director Parameshwarappa said law, B.Ed., undergraduate, pre-university and high school students could participate in the mock sessions.

Mallikarjun also said the state-level Youth Parliament was scheduled to be held in Mysuru on November 26. One student from each Assembly constituency would be selected for the state-level programme, where participants would discuss issues concerning governance, development and legislation. DIET Principal Nagabhushan, Saraswathi Law College Principal M. Sudhadevi and other officials attended the meeting.