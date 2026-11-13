Advaith Honda donates vehicle to Mysuru Zoo for animal care

MYSURU: In a gesture of support for wildlife conservation and animal welfare, Advaith Honda, Mysuru, has donated a vehicle to Mysuru Zoo to facilitate the distribution of food to animals and improve their care and nutrition.

MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar inaugurated the vehicle and formally dedicated it to the service of the zoo.

Speaking on the occasion, Yaduveer appreciated the company’s social concern and humanitarian commitment towards wildlife conservation and animal welfare, describing its initiative as truly commendable. MLA T.S. Srivatsa and several others were present.

The company also adopted two elephants by presenting a cheque for Rs 6 lakh to the zoo authorities.