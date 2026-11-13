Justice Gowda calls for stronger child protection awareness

CHIKKABALLAPURA: Retired Supreme Court judge Justice Gopala Gowda stressed the need to create widespread awareness about the POCSO Act to protect children from abuse and exploitation. He said safeguarding children, ensuring women’s dignity and promoting social equality are essential to the Constitution’s vision.

He was speaking after inaugurating a national seminar on the POCSO Act organised by the District Legal Services Authority at Kannada Bhavana in Chikkaballapura to mark National Legal Services Day.

Justice Gowda expressed concern over the registration of 753 POCSO cases in the district. He said protecting children’s rights was everyone’s responsibility and called for ensuring their education, safety and well-being. He added that victims must receive justice and offenders must be punished according to law.

He said the Legal Services Authority played an important role in securing justice for women, children, Dalits and disadvantaged communities. Despite the Constitution guaranteeing equality, caste discrimination, untouchability and exploitation continued in society. He called for equal educational opportunities and greater public awareness of legal rights.

He also praised the district authority for resolving 26,667 cases through four Lok Adalats and helping 35 couples reconcile. Its efforts to prevent child marriage, address public grievances and plant five lakh saplings were also appreciated.

Addressing the gathering, Adichunchanagiri Matha’s local branch head Sri Mangalanatha Swamiji praised Justice Gowda’s speech and said society needed stronger moral values and proper guidance. He urged parents to raise children with love and good values and called on people to question injustice rather than remain silent.

Sri Veerabhadra Channamalla Swamiji of Nidumamidi Matha praised Justice Gowda for standing up for the poor and oppressed. He called for an end to untouchability and discrimination and urged young people to uphold equality and constitutional values.

Presiding over the programme, Principal District and Sessions Judge T.P. Ramalinge Gowda said the authority was working to ensure equal justice under Article 39A of the Constitution. He expressed concern over the district’s high number of POCSO cases and called for collective efforts to prevent child abuse.

Senior Civil Judge and DLSA Member-Secretary B. Shilpa, DySP Prakash, Bar Association President Abhilash, advocates, students and government officials attended the programme.